3 injured in Helena crash following law-enforcement pursuit

HELENA — Montana Highway Patrol says suspects led officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase Tuesday that began in Silver Bow County and ended in Lewis and Clark County.

Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement advised MHP of a vehicle that fled from them just after 1:30 p.m.

Troopers located the suspect vehicle near Helena a short time later and initiated a pursuit on I-15 Northbound. MHP reports reaching speeds of up to 120mph.

The suspect vehicle got off at the Cedar Street exit. The pursuit continued to the intersection of Masonic Home Road and Glass Drive where an MHP sergeant was able to PIT the vehicle, resulting in a rollover crash.

MTN News

MHP says the driver of the vehicle has minor injuries, and the two other occupants have non-life-threatening injuries. All three occupants were taken into custody and transported to St. Peter’s Health.

Officers and deputies with the Helena Police Department and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit.

