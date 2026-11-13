Montana Millionaire sales draw early morning buyers looking for lucky tickets in Billings

BILLINGS — Nearly two weeks after technical problems derailed Montana Millionaire sales, the lines formed again on Thursday morning.

Many lined up hours before sales started, hoping to buy their lottery tickets and win the big prize.

Watch the Montana Millionaire lottery story here:

Montana Millionaire sales draw early morning buyers looking for winning tickets in Billings

After the Montana Millionaire lottery machines went down on Nov. 1, the lines once again formed early on Thursday morning.

“I'm here early to finally be able to get a ticket,” said Jennifer Burnham.

Burnham was fifth in line this time, and while the store, once known as McFiny's, has been lucky with at least two $1 million winning tickets sold, she just likes the place.

“I like this neighborhood, and I like the owner here,” Burnham said. “He's really kind, and he's sweet. It's a nice good store.”

The 720,000 tickets were sold out around 2:40 p.m.

In the Heights, one woman arrived at two o'clock in the morning to be at the front of the big line.

“I have fun, and it's exciting,” said Linda Maslen. “And when they changed it to a workday, I needed to make sure I could get in and get out and get back to work. ”

And the luck has already happened.

“Seventeen tickets for four people,” said Linda Melnick, who won one of the 7,000 $100 instant winner prizes.

While not everyone is a regular lottery player, a potential big win with good odds gets people out.

“I'm not a big gambler,” said Alli Slade. “But one of us is going to win, so you might as well try.”

And they know the odds: 120,000:1 to win $1 million.

“Just the odds being better," said Stan Eliason. "I don't buy any other lotto tickets all year long or anything. This is kind of my big hurrah right here.”

Others have been playing since the Montana Millionaire lottery started in 2006.

“Oh, I've been playing it ever since it started,” said Kathy Cooper. “Yes, ever since it started. I haven't won nothing, but hopefully today is my lucky day.”

The glitch in the lottery machine caused big delays last time.

“Talking with them in there, they stuck around for six, seven, eight hours trying to get tickets to the first go around,” said Ryan Morris. “But it only took me two hours to realize I think this is going to be a wasted event.”

But it was calm for the sales on Thursday.

“It's in the neighborhood, and I see a lot of the neighbors here,” said Bill Kennedy. “It's just kind of a yearly deal. And then hopefully with the luck of the Irish that we will succeed and win a million.”

“Second time maybe is a good charm,” Lee Llewellyn. “And then if I get a winning ticket, then you can interview me then.”

According to the Montana Lottery website, the drawings will be held:

