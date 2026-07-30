Montana man sentenced to prison for producing, collecting child pornography

BILLINGS – A Forsyth man who was messaging boys over social media and requesting nude images has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release

Zachary Dean Schifferns, 38, pleaded guilty in federal court in March to one count of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography, according to a press release issued Thursday by Acting U.S. Attorney Mark Steger Smith.

At his sentencing on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge William W. Mercer, Schifferns was also ordered to pay $40,200 in special assessments and $15,000 in restitution.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Schifferns sought child sex abuse material from a 14-year-old boy and that Schifferns maintained a cache of illicit images of children.

Law enforcement interviewed the boy on Dec. 25, 2024, after the boy spoke up about Schifferns reaching out to him on social media and requesting nude images.

In the interaction, Schifferns had sent the boy a picture of his own genitalia and told him he was interested in 12- to 15-year-old boys, the press release states.

In response, the boy sent Schifferns a fake image he photoshopped from material online.

The next day, law enforcement obtained a warrant and, over the next few weeks searched Schifferns’s residence, electronic media, and social media.

During the search, law enforcement discovered dozens of sexually explicit images and videos of children, including some that involved children under 12. They also discovered similar messages he had sent to other boys.