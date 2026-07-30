Montana health officials warn of mushroom danger after 11 sickened in Paradise Valley

GARDINER — One person remains hospitalized in serious condition as of Thursday afternoon after eating poisonous wild mushrooms foraged in Park County, Montana. Ten adults and one minor are recovering in total from the incident.
Emergency responders were called to a private home in Park County late Monday night after receiving reports of an unintentional poisoning. The group, which was visiting from outside the local area, had foraged wild mushrooms to eat.
Ambulances and helicopters transported the 11 patients to multiple hospitals across Montana.
In a release, the Department of Public Health and Human Services said that mycologists at Montana State University examined the mushrooms and preliminarily identified them as part of the Amanita family, likely from the pantherina or gemmata groups. These mushrooms commonly grow in forests throughout North America during the summer and fall.RELATED:
Cook Thoroughly Before Eating: Always thoroughly clean and cook wild mushrooms completely (caramelized or golden brown) before consumption. Cooking helps reduce naturally occurring toxins present in many wild varieties. Consuming raw or partially cooked wild mushrooms can lead to severe gastrointestinal illness, organ damage, or even death.
When Consuming a Wild Mushroom Species for the First Time, Eat Only a Small Amount: It is strongly recommended to eat only a small amount of a wild mushroom species the first time you try it to check for individual allergies or sensitivities. Begin with no more than one or two small pieces and wait 24 to 48 hours before eating more. Retain fresh, whole specimens to aid identification in the event of an adverse reaction. However, eating only a small portion will not protect you if the mushroom is toxic or has been misidentified.
Know the Signs and Act Quickly: If you or someone you know becomes sick after eating wild mushrooms, contact a health care provider immediately or call the Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222. Call 9-1-1 if immediate medical attention is needed. Health care providers are reminded to report any suspected wild mushroom or other toxic poisonings directly to their local or tribal health department.
For additional information and resources on mushroom identification, safe handling, and wild mushroom toxicity, visit the DPHHS public healthmorel mushrooms website [dphhs.mt.gov] or consult the Montana State University Urban IPM & Schutter Diagnostic Lab Guide to Collecting Fungi and Mushrooms [urbanipm.montana.edu].
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