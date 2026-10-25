BILLINGS — A Montana filmmaker is bringing audiences into one of North America’s largest remaining intact wilderness areas with a new documentary examining a proposed mining road in remote Alaska.

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Montana filmmaker’s ‘Roadless’ explores what’s at stake in Alaska’s wilderness

Robert Lester, born in Butte and a graduate of Montana State University, will premiere his second film, “Roadless,” at the Babcock Theatre in Billings on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m.

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The film follows Lester and videographer Ben Kaden on a 26-day, 211-mile expedition through Alaska’s Brooks Range, along the proposed Ambler Road corridor, about 160 miles north of the Arctic Circle.

The road would provide access to mineral deposits in a remote part of Alaska, raising questions about development's potential effects on public lands and the surrounding ecosystem.

Lester said the area they traveled through is the largest intact section of wilderness left in North America. He wanted to document the landscape firsthand and show audiences what could change if the road is built.

Courtesy: Ben Kaden/Robert Lester Montana filmmaker Robert Lester’s second film, “Roadless,” documents a 211-mile trek through Alaska’s Brooks Range, exploring the potential impacts of a proposed mining road on one of North America’s last remaining intact wilderness areas.

“My thought was, well, if somebody’s got to go show them, it might as well be me,” Lester said.

The journey began in mid-June and ended July 10. Along the way, Lester and Kaden crossed rivers, tundra, and forests while navigating difficult terrain and enduring physical challenges. Working together, the two were able to capture the landscape in detail and create what Lester described as an investigative look at the land that could be affected by the proposed road.

“What I want to kind of really push to people is that just because a place is remote or not always in the public eye doesn’t mean it’s not valuable,” Lester said. "It's not just a story about one road into one place, but it's really a story in how we value our public lands and how we value the wild spaces that are left in this country."

Lester’s connection to the outdoors began growing up near Butte. He said spending time outside has shaped who he is and motivated him to share those experiences with others.

“The outdoors has given me so much as a person that it’s hard to not want to preserve that and continue to give it to anyone who wants it, the next generation,” Lester said.

Courtesy: Ben Kaden/Robert Lester Montana filmmaker Robert Lester’s second film, “Roadless,” documents a 211-mile trek through Alaska’s Brooks Range, exploring the potential impacts of a proposed mining road on one of North America’s last remaining intact wilderness areas.

Rather than telling audiences what to think about the proposed road, Lester said he wants the documentary to give them the information and perspective to form their own opinions.

“We’re heading out there to show you what’s at risk,” he said. “It’s your job to, you know, view what we make and make a decision for yourself on whether you feel that mining should be in this area."

The Billings screening marks Lester’s return to the city after his previous film, “The Columbia River Canoe Project,” which documented his 52-day journey from Butte to the Pacific Ocean. Lester also worked with Kaden on that project.

Following the Billings world premiere, “Roadless” is scheduled to have additional screenings in Helena and Butte.