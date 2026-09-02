BILLINGS — A Billings woman is turning months of planning into action, launching a new effort aimed at bridging the gap between crisis, safety and long-term stability for people affected by domestic violence.

The Montana Domestic Violence Railroad is already working to connect survivors with critical support and resources.

Watch what Lily Aimone is doing to help survivors:

Montana Domestic Violence Railroad connects survivors to help

Lily Aimone knows the reality of domestic violence because she has lived through it herself.

"It literally happens every day," Aimone said Tuesday. "I think it's ignored until something bad happens."

That experience is what drove her to start the Montana Domestic Violence Railroad.

"I launched the Montana Domestic Violence Railroad to work with other programs like HRDC, YWCA, Family Promise," Aimone said.

The goal is to create a safety net for survivors — because domestic violence doesn't work 9 to 5.

"Sometimes they call and they're ready to leave. They just don't know how to handle it or what to do," Aimone said.

If a survivor is looking for resources Aimone says she steps in to help coordinate that support — making calls, connecting resources and helping ensure everything is in place during a difficult time.

"I do most of the legwork because these victims can't. They don't have the mental capacity, the time. Some of them don't even have phones," Aimone said.

Erin Lambert with the YWCA says more people are reporting domestic violence — something she sees as an important step forward.

"I think that more people are reporting, which is a good thing, both to law enforcement and more people are seeking help, which is really good," Lambert said.

The need is clear.

"Just in the last year, YWCA and the Northern Lights Family Justice Center served 1,588 folks," Lambert said.

With more organizations and advocates working together — in the background, after hours — survivors are finding a strong support system across the community.

"More partners or people who are willing to step out and speak out is really helpful, because then we can do the work supporting while the word is still getting out there," Lambert said.

"It's crazy how resources just need each other," Aimone said.