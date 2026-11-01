Montana Bar Fairies reward sober choices during Halloween weekend

Billings — With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, bars around Billings are preparing for a big weekend. But while some people are stocking up for the party, others are preparing for what happens when it's time to go home.

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Billings Bar Fairies reward sober choices during Halloween weekend

If you're planning on drinking this Halloween weekend, knowing the right time to hand over your keys could save a life.

At Hooligans, hundreds of Jell-O shots and a DJ are ready to go, and the Halloween weekend is expected to be anything but quiet.

"It's gonna be crazy. We're gonna have a dance floor, a DJ, and a costume contest," manager Olivia Easton said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Hooligan's Sports Bar Halloween weekend preparation.

For the Billings Police Department, a packed party weekend also brings a very familiar concern: what happens when the party's over.

"If you see somebody that, you know, looks like they may be under the influence, whether they're swerving or driving with their lights off, things like that, that's something that they can call in and report," Jeff Stovall said.

But for Kelsey Thelen, one sign that somebody made the right choice is a car that never left the parking lot.

"It is a positive outlook on drunk driving, like saying thank you for making the right choice," Thelen said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Kelsey Thelen speaks with MTN while "bar-fairying."

Thelen is president of the Billings chapter of Bar Fairies. For her, this isn't just about rewarding a responsible decision. It's personal.

"About 19 years ago, my sister was killed by a drunk driver. So it is something dear to my heart to try and prevent drunk driving," Thelen said.

Five dollars may not look like much. But tucked inside each of these packages is something priceless: a story. A reminder of what can happen when someone who's been drinking doesn't leave the car behind.

Kelsey Thelen Montana Bar Fairies card with Kelsey Thelen's sister Sara's story left on cars left overnight at bars.

"About 15 years ago, two of my best friends were lost in a drunk driving accident. So it just hits close to home, you know?" Sarah Lybecker said.

Because this Halloween, Thelen says you don't need to be a superhero to save a life. Sometimes, you just have to leave the keys behind.

"We're hoping to be busy, yes. So hopefully that'll be lots of cars out for us to go on Bar Fairy," Thelen said.