ARLEE — Nestled against the Jocko Primitive Wilderness in Western Montana, Thunder Road Farm is taking a different approach to raising cattle.

Owners Bryce and Gillian Andrews have chosen a path focused on sustainability over scale, moving away from conventional cattle operations and the industrial meat system.

"We didn't want to do farming in the business-as-usual model. We didn't want to just bring more cows into an industrialized meat system that causes you to put fertilizer and extra chemicals on the land," Gillian said.

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Thunder Road Farm: Western Montana couple takes sustainable approach to cattle ranching

The Andrews use rotational grazing, constantly moving their cattle to fresh pasture, a process that requires time and technique.

"We use a lot of temporary fence. We try to keep our cattle moving. By doing that, we try to mimic the way that wild animals like bison use the land," Bryce said.

The couple also buys cows that have lost a calf within a 200-mile radius and finishes them on the farm, keeping the animals out of industrial feedlots.

"Farming and ranching practices increase the integrity and resilience of the land and honor the fact that we are always in a reciprocal relationship with this place," Bryce said.

Every decision on the farm is guided by a central question.

"Everything we do here on the farm, we ask the question: Is this going to be beneficial to the land and the community?" Gillian said.

But relying on fluctuating cattle markets creates financial pressure for the operation.

"We're always struggling to balance making our food accessible and also make enough of a margin to support our family and keep the farm," Gillian said.

Without community support, Bryce said operations like theirs will not survive.

"If you don't eat these things that people grow in your community, they'll go away, and people need to know that," Bryce said.

The Andrews sell their grass-fed beef check here.

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