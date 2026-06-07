Montana Ag: Students learn the importance of agriculture

HELENA — At Jim Darcy Elementary School in Helena, hands-on learning through agriculture has been a tradition for over twenty years.

Now, students have a better understanding of some of the jobs Montanans do every day.

(WATCH: Students learn the importance of agriculture)

Montana AG: Students learn importance of agriculture in Big Sky County

“I think it is important because kids need to learn about farming because if we didn’t have farms, we would have no food,” fifth-grade student Carter Wilson shared.

Every student had the opportunity to visit over twenty different stations that highlighted livestock, careers, and crops.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

First-grader Blair Stefanik said, “So we can learn more about animals, and it is fun for the whole class and school.”

From more common farm animals like goats and cattle to as unique as the emu, kids learned about the individual purpose and products each provides to the Treasure State.

Ag Day presenter, Tyrell Wilson, noted, “Just really important to teach this to my kids, pass it on to them, and it is a great opportunity for us to spend quality time together.”

Although Carter Wilson is a student at the school, agriculture is so important to him and ingrained in his upbringing that he wanted to teach his classmates alongside his dad.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Carter and Tyrell Wilson, a father and son, educate students on pigs.

“I really hope it gets kids wanting to do this and wanting to farm,” Carter Wilson said.

Jim Darcy Ag Day has been a long-time staple in the Helena Valley, and with a focus on fun and hands-on experience, students are taking more than just the memories with them, but also what agriculture really means.

“We need it to survive, and we can get food and nutrients from it,” Stefanik said, and Brynley Strom said, “to help make sure the city is healthy.”

