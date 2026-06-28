Montana Ag: Abundant Montana helps connect local producers directly to consumers

HELENA — Farms all across the state of Montana are striving to make Montana’s food system healthier, resilient, and reliable for customers, and the Local Food Guide by Abundant Montana plays a key role.

(WATCH: Abundant Montana helps connect local producers directly to consumers)

Abundant Montana helps connect local producers directly to consumers

Abundant Montana is a non-profit working to fill every plate in Montana with local food. Their mission is to rebuild the bridge between producers and consumers and offer resources for both sides of the market.

“We lose the ability to feed ourselves, and that’s paramount,” stated Abundant Montana director of community partners and sales Erin Austin. “Back in the 1950’s, 70% of the food that we ate in Montana was grown in Montana. Fast forward a few generations, and by 2021, that number was down to 3%.”

MTN News A graphic showing change in locally grown food in Montana

Their goal is to bring that 3% up to 33% by 2032, and they’re off to a good start by working with over 1,200 businesses, including ones in the Helena community, like Rocking Tree Farm.

“It was a perfect fit for us and our farm,” expressed rocking tree farm owner Tabitha Garvin-Betancourt. “It’s really been helpful for us to get the word out to people.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Rocking Tree Farm located in Helena, Montana

Farmers and advocates say there are numerous benefits to using local food products instead of having them sent in from other parts of the country or even the world, especially economically.

“Farmers keep far more in their own pockets on the dollar when they’re selling to their neighbors and communities rather than selling for export,” Austin said.

Evan Charney, MTN News Tomatoes growing in a greenhouse

However, a barrier farmers face is that consumers aren’t always willing to pay more for higher-quality food. Despite the cost, farmers say the health benefits are invaluable.

Evan Charney, MTN News A farmer feeding chickens, ducks, geese, and more

“The price is worth my health, and I have health issues”, Garvin-Betancourt continued, “and if we didn't have what we're doing here, I wouldn't even be able to stand here talking with you today.”

Nonetheless, Rocking Tree Farm does its part to stay sustainable, almost operating at zero waste, and offers a wide range of products for those looking to make the change.

Evan Charney, MTN News Farm-fresh eggs stored in a fridge

For products they don’t offer, they’ll point customers in the right direction - towards Abundant Montana’s “Find Food and Farms Map” - an online directory to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Copies of the Local Food Guide can be found in stores all over the state. More information on how producers and consumers can get connected through Abundant Montana can be found here.

