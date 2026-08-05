MILES CITY — Wibaux Park has long been a gathering place in Miles City with green space and memories stretching back decades. At the center of that history sits something much older: the Florence Stacy Memorial Fountain.

The fountain was created in memory of 20-year-old Florence Stacy, who died in 1913. Lilly Cruise, who has lived in Miles City for years, said the fountain's story is deeply tied to the town itself.

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Miles City's historic Florence Stacy Memorial Fountain nears completion

"Mr. Stacy lost his daughter, Florence. In memoriam, (he) established the fountain and gifted the land to the city, providing it would always be taken care of," Cruise said.

Florence reportedly died from complications from a ruptured appendix. For generations, her memory lived on as the fountain stood as both a memorial and a landmark. But after more than a hundred Montana winters, time took its toll.

"Well, a hundred-plus years went by, and the fountain was dilapidated, for lack of better words," Cruise said.

Grant funding eventually helped move a restoration project forward after more than a decade of uncertainty about the fountain's future.

"After about 10 years, they had received some grant money that incorporated, if we relocated the fountain, there was enough money to do the fountain and the other particulars I'm not sure of," Cruise said.

The fountain's new home sits near the end of Wibaux Drive, and it is coming together piece by piece. Remarkably, much of the original material has been preserved.

"Within the last month and a half, Diamond J (Construction) has been able to recreate the exact plans so that this marble would fit," Cruise said.

That marble dates back to the original 1913 memorial.

"The great part is they have salvaged this marble top and the internal structure except for the basin," Cruise said.

The final touches are still ahead.

"Really all that's left is maintenance, the topper, some beautification and some history markers just so when people drive by they can see when it was built, how long it's been here, and give thanks to all those involved," Cruise said.

For Cruise, restoring the fountain was never just about marble and water — it was about keeping a promise made more than a century ago.

"We made a promise to Mr. Stacy. They gifted the land, so we have this park. And just for our kids, grandkids, their grandkids for the next hundred-plus years, it's hopefully here for them to enjoy even if it is relocated," Cruise said.