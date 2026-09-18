Miles City woman killed in roll-over crash

MILES CITY — A 26-year-old Miles City woman died Wednesday after the vehicle she was driving left I-94, became airborne, and rolled several times.

Her passenger, a 35-year-old Hardin man, was injured in the crash.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the crash happened at 8:43 p.m., and the Nissan Maxima was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

MHP states that neither person was wearing a seat belt and that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.