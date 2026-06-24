Police: Suspect stabbed at Billings South Side gas station during armed robbery

Update 2 p.m.

Billings police now say the man who was stabbed was suspected of attempting an armed robbery of the gas station before the altercation occurred.

(original report) Billings police are investigating a Wednesday morning stabbing at the Sinclair Gas station on South 27th Street.

Lt. Eric Schnelbach told MTN News that the altercation was reported at 11:32 a.m. and involved two people, one of whom was stabbed. The victim was later seen walking to the South Park gazebo, according to witnesses.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital with what Schnelback described as non-life-threatening injuries. The other person is cooperating with police, but no arrests have been made, according to Schnelbach.

Police say the area is now safe, and the investigation continues.