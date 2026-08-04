Man found dead at Clark Canyon Reservoir identified; no foul play suspected

DILLON — Authorities have identified a 25-year-old man found dead on an island at Clark Canyon Reservoir as Dawson Roylance.

Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt says there is no evidence of foul play.

An autopsy at the Missoula Crime Lab shows Roylance suffered injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated height. His body was recovered from a rocky shoreline just below a popular cliff diving location.

The sheriff's office is reminding the public that cliff diving can be extremely dangerous. Water depth and changing water levels can create life-threatening conditions. Submerged hazards and unstable cliff edges also add to the danger.

