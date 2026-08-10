Man dies in Billings single-vehicle crash

BILLINGS - A man died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in what police said may have been caused by a medical emergency.

Billings police said in a press release that the crash was reported at 10:43 p.m. near Airport Road and North 27th Street.

Officers arrived at the crash scene and found a 53-year-old man who was driving the vehicle unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said the initial investigation indicates the man was the only occupant of the vehicle and was traveling westbound on Airport Road, east of North 27th Street, when he "experienced an apparent medical emergency."

The vehicle crossed the median, struck a sign, and continued westbound through a grassy area along the south side of Airport Road.

The vehicle then went over a steep embankment, landed on the pedestrian path, and continued westbound before striking portions of the tunnel beneath North 27th Street, where it eventually came to rest, the press release states.

Airport Road was closed while police investigated the crash but has since reopened.

The man's name was not released.