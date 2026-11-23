A 28-year-old man was charged with four felonies Monday in Yellowstone County District Court after he allegedly wielded a knife at a Burger King Friday on King Park Drive, then ignored police commands before he took multiple bean-bag rounds to the chest.

Beau James Buck was charged with one felony count of robbery and three felony counts of assault with a weapon. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

According to charging documents filed by Deputy County Attorney Isabella Fossum, police were called to Burger King at 6:21 p.m. Friday with a report that a man, later identified as Buck, was holding a knife, appearing highly intoxicated and refusing to leave the lobby.

Upon officers' arrival, an employee said the man had been disarmed, but police needed to get inside quickly. Officers found Buck inside with no knife in his hands, but an officer saw a folding knife in the left pocket of his jeans, according to court documents.

The two officers told the man to get on the ground multiple times, according to court documents, and he allegedly ignored them and kept walking toward them and yelling.

One officer fired two nonlethal bean rounds into Buck's chest, and he reached toward the other officer, who pushed him away and took him to the ground, according to court documents.

Buck suffered "significant" bleeding to the chest and was taken to local hospital, according to court documents. He discharged from the hospital and taken to Yellowstone County jail.

Employees later told police that Buck had entered the restaurant and began pacing erratically, then pointed the knife at one employee and demanded food, according to court documents.

After one employee managed to take the knife away, Buck allegedly began reaching for the second knife, employees told police.