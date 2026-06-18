MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — As we’ve reported, Malmstrom Air Force Base is in the early stages of the Sentinel Project, a major missile modernization program.

On Thursday, base leadership gave members of the local media a chance learn more about the upcoming project, as well as a chance to better understand the day to day operations on base.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Malmstrom Air Force Base helps tell its story through media day

"Right now, we are a Minuteman Three base. We currently operate the Minuteman Three ICBM system, and that's what our airmen do every single day," said Lieutenant Alyssa Zamora, Public Affairs Specialist at Malmstrom. "So we thought Media Day would be a great way to build relationships with the media to come out and see what the airmen do every day and the hard work, the professionalism and the dedication they show."

In addition to participating in a morning briefing, MTN was also were able to tour a full scale mock up of a Minuteman Three launch facility, or launch silo.

"So T9 this trainer is, is much larger in scale, but all of these components are still installed. There's a lot less wiggle room. Where we're are standing right now. You would be shoulder to shoulder versus having a little bit of space, which makes it a little complicated for organization," said Technical Sergeant James Lynch with the 341st Maintenance Group Quality Assurance team. "In some cases, our bigger jobs like EMG sensors, there's a ton of equipment that comes down here and it's it's chaotic to organize. But once it's organized, it's it's deliberate."

The day also included an up close look at Malmstrom's missile alert facility near Geyser and a tour of Malmstrom’s 40th Helicopter Squadron.

