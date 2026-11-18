BILLINGS — It’s going to be a special Thanksgiving for Ricky and Amelia Martinez and their two kids. The Martinez family will have their first Thanksgiving in a home of their own—thanks to their work and the work and generosity of volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s going to be very exciting and I can’t wait,” Ricky said as a crowd gathered for a dedication of the new home.

“I’m just overjoyed to see all the people come together and celebrate this milestone in our lives,” said Amelia.

It’s also a milestone for Habit for Humanity of Mid Yellowstone Valley.

The three-bedroom house, in the Founders Park Subdivision off Wicks Lane and Hawthorne in the Billings Heights, is the 100th Habitat for Humanity home built in Billings since 1992.

Families qualify on the basis of their need, willingness to partner, and stability in the community.

“We believe that homes create an environment of safety, shelter, and peace. We finally hit 100 and we are super excited,” said Jim Woolyhand, executive director of Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers came together to build the home which Habit then sells to families who qualify at no profit and with a zero percent interest loan. The Martinezes’ mortgage payment is guaranteed never to exceed 30 percent of their household income.

The Martinezes put in 350 to 500 hours of work each on their home and others homes as part of the program.

“During the program we do sweat equity, so those hours go toward us being able to start on our own home. We help other people build their houses and it’s kind of like a chain reaction,” Amelia says.

Amelia and Ricky say they can’t wait to celebrate Thanksgiving in their new home and that they couldn’t be more thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality for them.

“Just to give our kids that stability and have a safe place to call home,” Amelia says.

