BILLINGS— A Billings family is without a permanent home after a Wednesday afternoon police standoff and house fire.

The suspect, 56-year-old James Strand, has been arrested and accused of breaking into a house on Ninth Avenue North and setting it on fire. Police said he has a criminal history.

Watch to see video of standoff and morning after:

'Makes me sad': Billings family left without home after police standoff ends in fire

“He's from out of state, to our knowledge at this point,” said Billings Police Sgt. Jeff Stovall. “There's some PFMA (partner family member assault) things. There's some driving history as well. But it's a pretty extensive criminal history that we've obtained at this point.”

Police arrested Strand after an hours-long standoff at the home. The incident began around 3:11 p.m. Wednesday when police say they received calls that Strand was driving recklessly near North Park before fleeing his vehicle and entering a nearby home.

Related: Police identify suspect arrested after standoff near North Park in Billings

Three juveniles were inside the home at the time, but police said none of them were injured and Strand allowed them to leave immediately.

Neighbor Melinda StClair said she first realized something was wrong when she heard police outside.

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Melinda StClair

“I was in a back room and I heard, ‘Come out with your hands in the air, nothing in them, and... your house is surrounded,’ and I'm going, ‘I maybe better go look and see what's going on,’” said StClair.

After the children left the home, law enforcement deployed gas canisters into the home to get Strand out.

Strand began to barricade doors and windows. Billings police say he refused officers' commands to leave the home, prompting a response from the Billings Police Department SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiation Team and Drone Team.

A fire broke out soon after.

"Black smoke started billowing out of that top window," said StClair.

“We are going to be charging the suspect with felony arson in this case,” said Stovall.

The fire turned the already tense standoff into a more complicated emergency. Police used less-lethal rounds and deployed additional gas into the home as Strand moved between the roof and the smoke-filled house.

“There were ladders put up trying to allow him to come down. He refused. He continued to resist there. Brandished knives, held blankets up to stop the less lethal rounds from striking him,” Stovall said. “We were able to put gas inside both the top and bottom levels. And he eventually then came out and surrendered to police.”

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Strand brandishes knife

The fire left the house unlivable. The family told MTN News they were not ready to speak in an interview about what happened, but said the American Red Cross was helping them find temporary shelter.

For homeowners who find themselves in similar circumstances, insurance may help cover some of the costs associated with losing access to a home.

Heather Peters, owner of Anvil Insurance, said homeowners typically have a $1,000 to $2,500 deductible they must pay before insurance coverage kicks in.

“If they need temporary lodging because their home's been destroyed, that can be paid for by part of the policy,” Peters said. “Similarly, contents inside the home, so clothes and furniture and things can be covered by the policy.”

Peters said this fire will likely be filed as a vandalism claim. She said she has observed more crime in Billings recently.

“We are starting to see more of those random activities than we used to for sure,” said Peters.

For the family who lost their home, the incident marks the beginning of what could be a long recovery for two adults and four children.

“It makes me sad that, you know, this family now has had to endure this,” StClair said.

According to Billings police, Strand is facing charges of aggravated burglary, felony arson, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.