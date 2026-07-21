Luther's Lodge, which has provided affordable lodging for families with loved ones receiving medical care in Billings for more than 40 years, is in the final stretch of a fundraising and building effort to move to a new location in the heart of the city's hospital corridor.

Watch the full video below:

Luther's Lodge moves closer to new home steps from Billings' medical corridor

Construction is underway on the new facility, which sits steps from Billings' medical corridor thanks to a partnership with First English Lutheran Church and St. John’s United.

"The biggest thing is the location right near the hospitals. Right now, the patients that are using the house on Rimrock Road need a ride to get in. It's still a mile from the hospital,” said Luther’s Lodge board member Wade Freiboth.

Luther's Lodge provides affordable housing for patients and families who travel to Billings for medical care, charging guests $50 or less per night — a significant relief for families already managing medical expenses and stress.

"Our mission is to provide warm and comfort housing for people from out of the Billings area who come into Billings to access the healthcare system,” says board president Andy Hall.

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The lodge serves both planned and emergency situations.

"Sometimes they schedule trips here. They know they are coming. We know they are coming. Other times, they show up in or behind an ambulance and all of sudden you are in a big city. You don't know what to do. That's where we come in,” Hall says.

When the new facility is completed by late fall, it will feature six private guest suites with individual bathrooms, a large kitchen, shared living space, and laundry facilities. The building and fundraising effort began nearly six years ago.

"This is a gift from the people of Billings to the people from outside Billings who come here to access the extensive medical system in Billings,” Hall said.

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It's a home away from home during a difficult time.

"It's just like being at home — it's a house. And that just makes them feel a lot more comfortable,” Freiboth says.

To learn more about the project or to donate, click here.

