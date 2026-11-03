BILLINGS — Yellowstone County election officials are warning voters to prepare for longer lines at polling centers due to a statewide ballot envelope printing issue that started Friday.

The malfunction forced election workers to manually write out ballot identification information that would normally be printed on envelopes.

Watch the report below:

Longer lines possible at Montana polls due to statewide ballot printing issue

Yellowstone County Election Administrator Dayna Causby said this issue could create longer lines than usual on Election Day.

“Our ballot ID label, which automatically prints the voter's name, the voter's ballot number, all of that is now having to be handwritten onto our envelopes,” said Causby. “To register to vote, to make any updates, to receive a replacement ballot at our Metra Pavilion location... if you have waited to the last minute, expect to see long lines.”

Related: How a Yellowstone County ballot moves from the drop box to the count

Causby said election workers have a plan in case the ballot ID printing system does not get fixed.

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Ballot ID template sticker on envelope

“We do have a backup procedure in place where we have a template. So, it helps guide workers,” she said.

The lines aren’t fazing Yellowstone County voters so far. Several say they are seeing increased interest in this year’s midterm election.

Aaron Flores, 31, said this is his first time voting.

“I've definitely seen a lot more of my friends wanting to go out and take part in this election than ever before,” Flores said.

He said this year’s election feels more consequential to him than previous elections.

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Aaron Flores

“I think that it's super important this time around,” Flores said. “There's more pressing issues to handle, like the fact that there's evil people running our government right now.”

Other voters echoed that sense of importance.

“There are so many people voting for the very, very first time,” voter Jen Curtis said. “Our voice actually matters in this election, I think greater than any other small election that we've ever had.”

“They've come out to this one because it is such an important one in our history,” Nels Curtis added.

“I think we definitely need to get people that we want for change in there and make sure they get stuff done,” said voter Todd Mize.

Yellowstone County election officials were anticipating average voter turnout, with votes from 54% of the county counted by Friday afternoon.

Related: Fact or political spin? Experts share how to spot misleading information before Election Day

However, MSU Billings political science professor Paul Pope expects voter turnout to be much higher.

“We're going to see a huge voter turnout, I believe,” Pope told MTN Sunday. “I'm sure we're going to break some records, maybe in all 50 states, but definitely nationally.”