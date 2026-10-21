Lockwood teen killed in rollover crash near Huntley

A Monday night crash near Huntley claimed the life of a Lockwood teen, according to a family friend and the Montana Highway Patrol.

See more photos of Ian Fisher below:

Lockwood teen killed in Huntley crash

Ian Fisher, 15, was heading south on Yellowstone Trail near Dickey Road in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when he missed a turn, went off the road on the right side, then re-entered the road and rolled the vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

He was ejected and taken to Billings Clinic, where he later died.

Troopers said he wasn't wearing a seat belt, and speed is suspected.

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