Lockwood teen killed in rollover crash near Huntley

A Monday night crash near Huntley claimed the life of a Lockwood teen, according to a family friend and the Montana Highway Patrol.
See more photos of Ian Fisher below:
Lockwood teen killed in Huntley crash
Ian Fisher, 15, was heading south on Yellowstone Trail near Dickey Road in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when he missed a turn, went off the road on the right side, then re-entered the road and rolled the vehicle, according to the highway patrol.
He was ejected and taken to Billings Clinic, where he later died.
Troopers said he wasn't wearing a seat belt, and speed is suspected.