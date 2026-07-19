Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market kicks off season in downtown Billings

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market opened for the season Saturday, with 71 vendors lining the streets of downtown Billings to welcome shoppers with fresh produce, homemade goods, baked treats and local flavors.

The market draws thousands of people each year looking for a taste of summer and to support local growers and makers. One popular stop was Ollie's Fruits, where hundreds lined up for Flathead cherries. Co-owner Justin Harriman said the secret behind the flavor is simple.

"The glacier water, of course, glacier water," Harriman said.

Market Master Leyna Kingman said the crowds sold out some stands within the first couple of hours. She said the market is about more than just shopping — it's about community.

"I love seeing the same faces that come year after year to support us and of course the new faces. That's something that brings me back every year is that it's such a community event. I just I love being down here. It's like the heartbeat of Billings," Kingman said.

The Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market runs through October 3 at the intersection of North Broadway and Second Avenue North in downtown Billings.