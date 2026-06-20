Yellowstone County released a 273-page fiscal year 2027 preliminary budget.

Some will be seeing some increases, and others will be losing funding, as seen in the $199 million budget.

Watch Yellowstone County budget story here:

Yellowstone County preliminary budget includes cuts to museums

Possibly taking a loss in 2027: all four county museums, just as they had in 2026.

The Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM), which took a hit last year, found its budget cut by thousands of dollars.

“Cut really went from $220,000 to $50,000, and so we're looking at an 80 percent reduction,” said Larry Bean, a YAM supporter.

Bean circulated a letter signed by 300 supporters in April, asking the county commissioners to give more consideration to funding the YAM.

“I'd really like to see an opportunity to have an exchange and hear an explanation of why this cut specifically to the YAM is justified or logical,” Bean said.

The Huntley Project Museum received more money last year, but that was for a one-time hail damage repair.

This year it's expecting $104,352.

Executive director Neal Gunnels says he will ask for more to give employees raises and for summer help.

“My job is to get the most for the Huntley Project Museum,” Gunnels said. “I understand the position of the commissioners. Their responsibility is to do what's best for the county. ”

The Western Heritage Center could receive $208,704 and the Yellowstone County Museum $243,487, each decreasing almost 12% from the previous year.

“We tried not to crush anybody,” said Yellowstone County Commissioner Mark Morse. "And the little bit of money we did have to spread, you know, we tried to spread it where we thought it would do the greatest good."

And some may be seeing an increase.

The preliminary budget includes a total of $40.9 million to public safety, which includes the sheriff's office, county attorney, and jail.

Commissioners will now begin the process of finding the exact numbers at budget hearings starting next week.