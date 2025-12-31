Yellowstone County nonprofit leaders hope for more accountability in 2026

BILLINGS — Yellowstone County nonprofit leaders are hoping for more accountability in 2026 following an eventful past year.

Some nonprofits, like the Montana Rescue Mission, experienced controversy and leadership changes. Others, like Allies in Aging, celebrated a positive merger.

Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) board member Eric Peterson said that when one nonprofit makes a mistake, it affects the rest.

“If one nonprofit falls, I think it tarnishes the reputation of all nonprofits here,” Peterson said. “I think the community takes a step back and goes, ‘What is going on here? Like, is my money being put to good use?’”

MRM just recently announced their new director, following allegations against the former director Matt Lundgren. Peterson said he understands how the organization's past year can lead to a lack of trust.

"Trust is important, and I think trust is what everyone builds from," Peterson said. "The only way to gain trust back is to act."

Other nonprofits also dealt with controversy. New Day Inc.'s former CEO Sheri Lynn Boelter was charged with two felonies: embezzling property worth more than $10,000 and forgery as part of a scheme worth more than $1,500.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter chose to find a new home after a City-owned incinerator malfunctioned while burning drugs.

There were positives in the nonprofit community as well. Erica Purington helped create Allies in Aging, which is the merge of Big Sky Senior Services and the Adult Resource Alliance, to better help the elderly community.

"It has been incredible," Purington said. "I have to say I'm really proud of the team. This is a pretty drastic change, but from the top down we handled it super well."

Billings Family Service is another nonprofit that celebrated this year, after setting a record for the amount of Thanksgiving meals handed out for a consecutive year.

"We're doing good things here at Allies in Aging, and I know a lot of other nonprofits are too," Purington said.

Purington agreed with Peterson that the public perception of nonprofits can be affected negatively if one organization falters.

"There's a collective reputation in the nonprofit sector," Purington said. "What one does just impacts the vibe and the tone of the community and how they look at a nonprofit."

Purington said she hopes residents focus on the positives from the past year.

“Nonprofits got some press," Purington said. "Good or bad, we got some press this year. So, that was good because that helps get these conversations started."

Both Purington and Peterson said they hope the additional press leads to changes in 2026, with nonprofits working more closely together.

“It behooves us as nonprofits serving the same population to work together,” Peterson said. "I think that collaboration is important."