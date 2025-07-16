Billings nonprofits celebrate uniting to better serve aging population

BILLINGS — In a move aimed at addressing the needs of the rapidly growing elderly population, two Billings nonprofits have officially merged to form Allies in Aging.

The collaboration between Big Sky Senior Services and the Adult Resource Alliance was celebrated at a recent open house event.

By 2040, it is projected that the number of centenarians will reach four times today’s levels. This demographic shift has underscored the necessity for improved services for seniors.

“We pulled a merger off. That’s really powerful,” said Erika Purington, CEO of Allies in Aging.

After six months of hard work, the integration aims not only to reduce overhead costs but also to strengthen the programs available to the community.

Before the celebration, the Meals on Wheels team continued their operations, a testament to the commitment of Allies in Aging to maintain existing services. The newly formed organization intends to provide all the same resources, streamlining access for seniors who are increasingly looking for support in their own communities.

“We’re bringing together really strong programs that can serve seniors in their homes as well as at our meal sites,” Tyler Amundson, the mission and development director with Allies in Aging said. "There's an incredible legacy that got us here And so we're really excited to see where that legacy sets us up to go in the future."

The organization's mission extends beyond just providing services.

"In five years at Allies and Aging, if every person who walks through our door knows that they matter, we will have done a good job," Purington said. "I want every single person to know that they matter."

As the population of seniors continues to grow, the foundation being laid now is seen as crucial for the future.

"What we build now is going to be really important in the future," Purington said.