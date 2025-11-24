'A gift from heaven': Billings Family Service begins handing out 1,400 Thanksgiving meals

BILLINGS — The Billings Family Service began handing out 1,400 Thanksgiving meals on Monday morning.

The annual event is the result of community donations, including the 1,000 turkeys donated by Q2 following the Turkey Tuesday fundraiser.

Watch this video to hear about the pick-up process:

Priscilla and Dennis Klostermeier were among the hundreds looking to collect their meal.

"It's a gift from heaven," Priscilla said. "I love it. It's our Thanksgiving."

The Klostermeiers said that at their ages, 82 and 84, the extra help is huge.

"When you get to be our age and you're living on Social Security," Dennis said, "it's wonderful."

On Monday morning, the need was on full display as the line of cars spilled out of the parking lot and stretched nearly all the way down First Avenue South.

"I got here at 8:30 this morning and there was already a line forming," Billings Family Service Development Director Kelsey Stark said. "It's a huge need, which I'm just happy that we're able to provide to these families that are a little short on Thanksgiving this year."

Stark said the boxes come with all of the fixings for a Thanksgiving feast, all of which were donated by the community.

"Turkey, stuffing, corn, green beans, and then we try to do some sort of bakery item," Stark said. "It's just inspiring to see what we're doing for the community."

It's a day that wouldn't be possible without volunteers. Terry Struck has been helping at Billings Family Service for the past eight years and said that the distribution day is always extra special.

"It gives me a reason to get out of bed and do something for the community now," Struck said. "I see a lot of people that are going to eat well at Thanksgiving, and it's a good thing because a lot of people are down on their luck this year."

Struck said the day can be overwhelming, but the work distracts him.

"I don't get emotional," Struck said with a laugh. "I stay too busy to get emotional."

Others, like the Klostermeiers, have a different reaction.

"I see all these people and I think of all the people that are donating," Dennis said with tears in his eyes. "It's amazing."