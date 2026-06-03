Wyoming reports first rabies case of season in Sheridan County

Wyoming saw its first rabies case of the season in Sheridan County, the state's Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The case was reported in May in Sheridan County. A rabid bat was found in the backyard of a home in a downtown residential neighborhood, according to the health department.

Humans and pets can become infected from bites and scratches of an animal with rabies. Rabies is not spread through the touch of an infected animal or its feces or urine.

Bat bites are not always visible. Anyone who has direct contact with a bat or who wakes up with a bat in their room should immediately contact a doctor or public health provider for assessment.

There were six confirmed cases of rabies in Wyoming animals last year.

Tips for preventing rabies:



Don’t touch or feed wild or stray animals.

Treat animal bites with soap and water and contact a medical professional immediately.

People waking to find a bat in their room or a child’s room should contact a medical professional immediately.

Vaccinate dogs, cats, ferrets, horses and other selected livestock for rabies and keep vaccinations up to date.

For more information about rabies exposure in Wyoming, please visit:

https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/rabies/ [links-2.govdelivery.com]