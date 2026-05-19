Wyoming juvenile dies in oil field mishap

POWELL, Wyo. - Authorities say a juvenile was killed in a mishap in an oil field north of Powell.

According to a press release, Park County officials were notified on Saturday of a body that was located in Elk Basin in the Silvertip Oil Field.

Authorities determined that the person who reported the incident had gone to the Powell Police Department to make the report and advised that his juvenile friend had died after climbing onto and subsequently falling off of a moving pumpjack.

The juvenile's body was later recovered, and a death investigation was launched by the Park County Sheriff's Office.

Read the full press release:

PARK COUNTY WY - On Saturday, May 16, 2026, at approximately 9:47 AM, the Park County Communications center was notified about a body that was located in Elk Basin in the Silvertip Oil Field north of Powell. The reporting party had gone to the Powell Police Department to make the report and advised that his juvenile friend had died after climbing onto and subsequently falling off of a moving pumpjack.

Deputies were dispatched along with Park County Search and Rescue ground teams and the Park County Search & Rescue fixed wing aircraft to locate the juvenile male as the reporting party was not sure of the exact location. The juvenile was located at 1:06 PM by Search & Rescue and was confirmed deceased. The Park County Coroner’s office responded to retrieve the body and conduct a death investigation in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation shows the juvenile died from suspected blunt force trauma due to the fall. This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time. An autopsy will be completed Monday, May 18th.

We ask that you please keep the family in your thoughts during this difficult time.

Sheriff Darrell Steward

