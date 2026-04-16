Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum in Billings opens new mini clinic exhibit

BILLINGS — A new exhibit opened at the Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum on Thursday, aiming to give children an insight into the medical field.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health, the new exhibit is a mini clinic where children can look at fake X-rays, measure their height, test their eyesight and look at petri dishes under a microscope.

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Children are given the opportunity to imagine themselves as doctors, nurses and caregivers. Wise Wonders Associate Director Dana Andersson said this is the most productive way to develop foundational knowledge for youth.

"We believe that this type of play isn't just fun, it is foundational because this is how children make sense of the world around them," Andersson said. "It's how they build skills like empathy and confidence. They get to engage in the social interaction with kids and their family members and hopefully learn how to take care of themselves and others through these roles."

The mini clinic is part of the Mini Magic City being developed at the museum, which aims to be an immersive, child-sized town where children can explore real-world roles through play.

Other parts of the Mini Magic City include a mini bank, sponsored by First Interstate Bank, and a mini grocery store, sponsored by Valley Credit Union.