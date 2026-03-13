BILLINGS — On the heels of high winds, Billings was hit with its biggest snowfall of the year Friday with at least eight inches of fresh flakes.

The snow came as a welcome sight for most residents after what has been a very dry year.

Click here to see how residents stayed busy:

'Winter is back': Billings residents react to biggest snowfall of 2026 as city crews work to keep roads clear

It did lead to some work. Lee Ellen Hveem was among those surprised to find herself reaching for a shovel this late in the year.

"You know, it's like we're having summer in January and February and now, winter is back," Hveem said. "It's a throwback to, you know, childhood."

Hveem said it was a nice excuse to get outside and get some fresh air.

"I don't love it, but when we're stuck inside like this, it's a good way to get a little bit of exercise," Hveem said.

Other residents were enjoying the snow, with a group sledding at Pioneer Park.

Drivers on Friday shared Hveem's surprise after such a dry winter.

"Really weird," Billings resident Cadence Hickman said of the winter. "No snow until now. It's like God was like, 'Here. We'll throw you a bone.'"

"I just didn't think we were going to have a winter this season," Cody resident Brian Olinger said. "Better late than never, I guess."

While some were glad to see the snow, including visitors from neighboring areas, others were less enthusiastic.

"We need it up here," Olinger said. "I'm out of Cody, Wyoming. We haven't really had a winter there either."

Others, like Hickman, had enjoyed the warmer-than-usual weather.

"Oh yeah, it came out of nowhere," Hickman said with a smile. "Not my favorite."

Despite the storm arriving a few hours earlier than expected, roads remained mostly clear, with slush rather than snow and ice. Billings Street Traffic Division Manager Derick Miller said his team was prepared.

"We knew we were going to get significant snowfall," Miller said. "It just came in sooner than we anticipated."

Miller said his crew responded quickly once the snow began to fall and stayed ready throughout the winter, doing other maintenance to the roads since the roads were dry.

"With our job, we have to be kind of reactionary," Miller said. "When the snow comes, we have to act."

Drivers like Olinger noticed the effort.

"The roads were just really good," Olinger said. "Snow was a little bit slushy but they've cleared it off."