Wildfire sparks in Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat area

Big Horn County, WY - A wildfire has sparked in the Yellowtail Habitat Management area, about six miles east of Lovell, Wyoming.

The fire, which sparked about 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening, is burning in thick riparian vegetation. Much of the fire is on National Park service land.

The fire has burned around 600 acres so far, with the Bureau of Land Management in command, with additional resources requested.

All roads on the Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management area are temporarily closed and anyone recreating in the area is asked to leave.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.