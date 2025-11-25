Weekend crash injures two at dangerous Billings Heights intersection

BILLINGS - Law enforcement reports there’s been another crash at a now-notorious intersection in the Billings Heights, the same crossing where residents have been pleading for safety improvements.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the chain-reaction crash happened Saturday at the intersection of Bitterroot Drive and Mary Street.

Investigators say the driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram heading north on Bitterroot failed to stop at the posted stop sign.

The pickup struck a 2003 Ford traveling west on Mary Street, pushing that vehicle into a 2014 Kia Sportage that had been stopped at the sign. The drivers of the Ford and the Kia suffered minor injuries. The Dodge Ram continued off the roadway after impact.

The crash comes just days after previous Q2 coverage highlighting neighbors’ concerns about a growing number of crashes at this same intersection.

Q2 News reported last week that the City of Billings installed new safety flags on existing stop signs and additional “Stop Ahead” signs after residents expressed concern about three serious crashes in recent weeks.

City officials say jurisdictional questions between the city and Yellowstone County have complicated improvements, but they’re committed to addressing safety issues.

Meanwhile, the Montana Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic study, with results expected within the next week.

For now, neighbors say they hope these latest changes and renewed attention will help prevent another serious crash.

