New stop-sign flags installed amid rising crash concerns in the Billings Heights

BILLINGS — New safety flags and additional warning signs are now in place at the intersection of Mary Street and Bitterroot Drive, one day after residents told MTN News their concerns about a string of recent crashes.

Neighbors say three serious wrecks have happened at the intersection in the past few weeks.

The new flags were added to the existing stop signs, along with “Stop Ahead” signage to alert drivers approaching the intersection.

City of Billings Public Works officials say the intersection sits in an unusual location where jurisdiction between the city and Yellowstone County remains unclear because of outdated county records.

Despite that uncertainty, Public Works Director Debi Meling said the city is committed to improving safety.

Residents have continued urging officials to act, warning it may only be a matter of time before a crash turns deadly.

Watch residents describe their concerns below:

Traffic surge fuels safety fears at Billings Heights intersection after bypass opening

The Montana Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic study and expects results within about a week.

For now, the transportation department is collecting data to determine whether additional signs or safety measures are warranted. Meling noted that adding too many signs without proper study and justification could create more hazards instead of solving them.