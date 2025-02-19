Watch Now
Wednesday Morning Headlines: Deputy latest, Forest Service cuts, Snow gear selling out

Today's Top Stories: YCSO deputy shoots self after crash, DOGE cuts local USFS jobs, Winter blast prompts snow gear spending
Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 2-19-25

Off-duty deputy suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound after striking Billings house

Off-duty deputy suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound

BILLINGS — The off-duty Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy who struck a house in the Billings Heights on Saturday before fleeing the scene suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff identified the deputy as Jason Thompson, a 5-year veteran of the agency.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Billings Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Local Forest Service jobs cut by DOGE 

Layoffs leave Montana U.S. Forest Service workers devastated

RED LODGE — An estimated 35,000 U.S. Forest Service employees are losing their jobs as the president continues to push for government spending cuts.

That includes 360 workers in Montana with at least nine in Red Lodge.

The national business representative for federal employees says he is concerned that as more cuts happen more impact will be seen by all who enjoy the great outdoors.

That includes more trail closures and unmitigated wildfires.

Snow removal gear selling out amidst cold blast

Snow blowers, shovels, and heaters among top sellers as temperatures fall in Billings

BILLINGS — Frigid cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills linger on as snow moves out of the area.

Local businesses like Ace Hardware are seeing a major uptick in snow removal gear purchases. 

Ace Hardware staff say they get a couple deliveries per week and they will continually restock cold weather merchandise as demand continues to be high.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dangerously cold start to Wednesday

Q2 Montana This Morning with Augusta McDonnell 2-19-25

