Off-duty Yellowstone County deputy hospitalized after hitting house with vehicle

BILLINGS - An off-duty Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after allegedly driving his car into a home in the Billings Heights early Saturday morning, then fleeing the scene.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident, a call was received around 2 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle striking a home at the intersection of Hawthorne Lane and Barrett Road.

Troopers said the injured deputy was found at a home nearby and taken to a hospital.

The highway patrol did not identify the deputy, nor state if he will face charges for leaving the scene. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder declined to identify the deputy or his condition, referring questions to the highway patrol.

Neighbors told MTN Monday that roads in the area get rough during the winter.

Steve Voltz, who lives across the street, said he heard the crash, looked out, and didn’t initially see anything until emergency vehicles arrived.

"I looked out. I really didn't see anything at that time until the ambulances, you know, came," Voltz said.

He added that snow had not yet started falling, so the road conditions had not worsened.

"I mean, it, it's not that it was a blinding, you know, low visibility or anything," he said.