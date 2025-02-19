Snow blowers, shovels, and heaters among top sellers as temperatures fall in Billings

BILLINGS - With the winter weather the last several weeks, King’s Ace Hardware had to restock on a lot of different items.

Many came in for repair parts and to prepare for colder temperatures.

The weather has kept the crew busy at the store.

“There's just a plethora of things that can go wrong,” said Mark Hedin who came in for some sealant to take care of his roof before it becomes a problem.

“Snow and then warms up, melts, and then it snows again, warms up, melts and snows and in on your roof, it just starts to create a dam, an ice dam,” Hedin said.

Snow blowers have been big sellers, and one customer has chosen not to clear snow on top of houses.

“I do not get on roofs, that I do not,” said Landon Phelps who says there's some satisfaction helping people during the tough winter.

“You do good things, good things happen to you,” Phelps said. “And kind of karma, what goes around comes around.”

The store gets a couple deliveries a week and is continually restocking merchandise.

“Cold, wintry, hand warmers, gloves,” Kevin Ziminsky the store’s assistant manager said about sales. “A lot of snow blower sales, ice scrapers, ice melt, heater, shovels. So it's really picked up and been a good month for us.”

Ace Hardware management says business has been so good that a lot of the winter products will get sold and clear the way for the store in the Spring.

For 43 years, Hedin has run the Home Improvement Show, which happens March 7-9.

He says it's a good time of year to take care of projects or hire someone.

“It's something you want to take care of sooner than later,” Hedin said.

“It's good to just be able to help the community in those small ways like that,” said Ziminsky.