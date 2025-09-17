Wednesday Headlines: YVAS incinerator investigation, Rescue Mission director on leave, New SD2 program

Montana DEQ investigating burning of methamphetamine at Billings animal shelter

BILLINGS - On Tuesday, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality says it will investigate the accidental discharge of methamphetamine vapors inside the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

This happened last week, leading to 14 staff members getting hospitalized and the animals inside getting evacuated.

The DEQ says the investigation will include whether the city had the proper permits to burn the hazardous substances in its incinerator.

Montana Rescue Mission executive director placed on leave

BILLINGS - The Montana Rescue Mission is facing questions as its executive director, Matt Lundgren, remains on leave during an internal investigation.

On Tuesday, board members tell MTN News the nonprofit recently brought in a third party to investigate HR complaints involving Lundgren.

While they decline to share details about the review, one board member says that rumors about fraud and embezzlement are unsubstantiated and are not are part of the investigation.

New Billings Career Center HVAC program recruiting more skilled laborers

BILLINGS - A new trades program is underway at the Billings Career Center.

The program aims to recruit more skilled laborers to the area, bringing students up close to new HVAC systems for those interested in learning air conditioning, ventilation and heating installation.

Last week, Valley Credit Union donated $10,000 to help make it happen.