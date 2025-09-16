Montana Rescue Mission executive director placed on leave during internal investigation

BILLINGS — The Montana Rescue Mission is facing questions as its executive director remains on leave during an internal investigation.

Board member Eric Peterson told MTN News Tuesday the nonprofit recently brought in a third party to investigate internal human resource complaints involving Executive Director Matt Lundgren.

Eric Peterson, a Montana Rescue Mission, talks an internal HR investigation

“We don’t want this to drag on forever,” Peterson said. “… but it takes the time that it takes.”

Peterson declined to share details about the review.

“We’re not really in a position to disclose findings or conclusions — just out of privacy and the integrity of the process,” he said.

Still, Peterson acknowledged rumors are spreading beyond the scope of the investigation.

“These unsubstantiated, salacious rumors about fraud and embezzlement — which are not part of this investigation — can damage reputations, the mission itself, and even the guests we serve,” Peterson said.

Under Lundgren’s leadership, the Montana Rescue Mission opened a new $25 million campus earlier this year. The expansion added 100 beds, a recovery program and 29 affordable apartments.

“The proof is in the pudding — you can look at what we’ve accomplished under Matt’s leadership,” Peterson said. “We’ve passed all audits with flying colors, and we have safeguards in place to prevent financial impropriety.”

MTN News attempted to reach Lundgren by phone for comment but did not receive a response.

With about 100 employees, Peterson said day-to-day operations won’t be disrupted as the investigation continues.

“The mission continues to do the very good — and very needed — work, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Peterson said. “We just want to make sure we see this investigation through… to its fruition.”