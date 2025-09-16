BILLINGS — A new trades program has started at the Billings Career Center, aiming to recruit more skilled laborers to the Billings area.

Last week, Valley Credit Union donated $10,000 to the Billings Career Center's Skilled Trades Program. The goal of the donation is to purchase new HVAC systems for students interested in learning air conditioning, ventilation and heating installation.

While the program began earlier this semester, the students were unable to learn hands-on due to the high expense of HVAC systems. However, leaders at the Career Center say this new donation will be utilized to purchase HVACs for each student in the Skilled Trades HVAC program.

Learn how this program is filling a necessary gap of skilled laborers in Billings below:

New Billings Career Center HVAC program recruiting more skilled laborers

According to Matt Clouser, the principal of the Billings Career Center, the school houses 14 pathways for students interested in trades or higher education, post-graduation.

"What we really like to do is to provide students the breadth of opportunities from ninth grade to their senior year," said Clouser. "There's opportunities that are available for students in Billings that aren't available for students in other districts, like Bozeman or Missoula."

Last Tuesday, the Billings Career Center celebrated 50 years with a new HVAC program. Clouser said this program is a good opportunity for students who may not be interested in pursuing higher education because it will give them entry-level experience by the time they graduate high school.

"It's an incredibly generous donation, and I couldn't be happier, and we're thankful for Valley," said Clouser. "It's an expensive program."

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The president and CEO of Valley Credit Union, Casey Klein, said it's important to invest in trades, which is why the organization donated to the Billings Career Center.

"There's a lot of needs for trades right now, and there will always be a need for trades. That's not going anywhere," said Klein. "This really gives 'em hands-on experience to go out and get a job right away."

The course is taught by Logan Lybeck, who also teaches plumbing and electrical skills at the Career Center. Last Tuesday, Lybeck said he was grateful for the donation so that students in the program will get hands-on experience.

"Every house has a furnace, and every house is full of plumbing. So, the general knowledge will be helpful in day-to-day life, or potentially if their furnace goes out at home," said Lybeck.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

According to Lybeck, even though the students haven't received their HVAC systems for practice, they've been learning about HVAC installation, plumbing, and the interworkings of building houses.

"We will be building miniature furnace units in our classrooms," he said. "It's going to help us get really good curriculum here to prepare our students."

Curt White, the owner of White Heating & Air Conditioning in Billings, is a big supporter of the new HVAC program.

"All of the trades are in need of workers, especially with the city of Billings growing," White said Tuesday.

According to White, out of the 26 years his company has been operating, the last 15 years have been particularly hard to recruit HVAC technicians. White said this is because MSU-Billings City College used to offer an HVAC trades program, which was discontinued in 2010.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"Through the years, we have needed more and more air conditioning technicians, whether they're installers or service technicians," said White.

White said he hopes the new HVAC program at the Career Center will fill the gap by providing students the opportunity to explore different trades while they're still in high school, so after graduation they're ready to begin professional work.

"It gives them a chance to see this trade and then they will see if it's something they want to do for a living," he said.

White also added that experience with HVAC installation opens students up to more opportunities in other trade industries.

"When you're an HVAC installer, you're not only HVAC. You're HVAC, you're an electrician, you're a plumber, you do all of those," said White.

To learn more trade opportunities at the Billings Career Center, visit this link.