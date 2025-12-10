Wednesday Headlines: Montana winds, Laurel meeting, School healthcare

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Dec. 10

Cleanup continues after hurricane-strength winds slam Montana

BILLINGS - Powerful wind gusts with minor hurricane strength battered parts of Montana on Monday, toppling trees and leaving more than 1,000 residents without power in Billings.

Crews worked throughout the day to secure downed power lines and clear fallen trees from roadways after the severe weather event struck the region.

Big Timber experienced even more destructive conditions, with wind gusts reaching 97 mph. The extreme winds caused widespread property damage, including overturned semi-trucks and trees crashing into homes.

Laurel City Council hears more about upcoming mental health facility

LAUREL - For the first time, Montana state officials spoke with the Laurel City Council about plans for a $26.5 million state forensic mental health facility to be built in the community.

The state Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Montana Board of Investments delivered promises of transparency moving forward, apologizing for previous communication breakdowns regarding the project.

No land has been purchased yet for the facility.

Billings Public Schools looking to buy downtown building to expand healthcare program

BILLINGS - Billings School District 2 is expanding healthcare programs to address growing workforce needs, as Montana's healthcare industry represents the state's largest employment sector.

The district plans to purchase the former Rocky Mountain Bank building to expand healthcare education programs.

The acquisition would be funded by existing tenant leases, including the FBI, at no cost to taxpayers.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: More wind on Wednesday with snow turning to rain

