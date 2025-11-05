Wednesday Headlines: Mayor race, Shepherd fire, New hospital

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Nov. 5

Nelson, Owen in razor-thin battle for Billings mayor

BILLINGS - Election results continue coming in across Yellowstone County this morning, with several key races remaining tight.

The Billings mayor's race shows Mike Nelson leading Jennifer Owen by just 185 votes. Owen is hoping to become Billings' first female mayor.

For city council, newcomers are showing projected leads in three of the five wards.

In Laurel, incumbent Mayor Dave Waggoner is clinging to a 25-vote lead over challenger Heidi Sparks.

Devastating Feedlot Steakhouse fire saddens community as investigation continues

SHEPHERD - The Shepherd community is mourning the loss of a local favorite after fire destroyed the Feedlot Steakhouse.

The restaurant had been closed for renovations since Oct. 15 and was under a contract for deed. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

The steakhouse had served the community for 25 years, hosting everything from Christmas parties to wedding receptions.

Custer County pushing for proposed state mental hospital in Miles City

MILES CITY - Custer County is pushing for a proposed state mental health hospital to be built in Miles City.

County leaders say they have the required space and workforce to meet the state's needs. The facility would be built on 500 acres of state-owned land behind the Pine Hills Correctional facility.

Supporters say the hospital would create jobs and help the local criminal justice system provide timely mental health assessments.

