Nelson, Owen jump to early lead in Billings mayoral race

Billings businessman Mike Nelson and City Council member Jennifer Owen are leading the race for the city’s mayor in early returns.

Nelson, who owns the Northern Hotel, had 9,088 votes, while Owen collected 9,021, according to the first count from the Yellowstone County Elections Office. City Council member Mike Boyett is in third place with 3,913, while challenger Amanda Housler rounds out the race with 1,501.

Yellowstone County elections officials expect to release one or two more counts Tuesday night.

A new wrinkle on the ballots could delay results. As of Tuesday afternoon, about 3 percent of all ballots were rejected, the majority because voters forgot to put their birth year on the outside of the ballot in accordance with a new state law.

Elections officials said they are allowing voters to fix the error through Wednesday, and they will release a final count that evening.

Voter turnout is 36.56 percent, according to the elections office.

