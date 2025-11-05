Devastating Feedlot Steakhouse fire saddens community as investigation continues

Neighbors were saddened Tuesday after an overnight fire destroyed the Feedlot Steakhouse in Shepherd, which was closed for renovations.

"My neighbor called and he said you got to go look outside, and I came out and it was just a blaze, flames shooting from the ceiling," said Debra McDonald, who worked at the Feedlot Steakhouse.

McDonald lived just next door.

"The community was up and down the road, back behind our house watching. It was so sad," McDonald said.

The steakhouse was recently sold and was closed for renovations since Oct.15. McDonald told MTN News she saw work done as recent as Saturday.

"Our last day was the 15th, so about a week before that, she came in and said she was closing the restaurant as soon as she took over. We were more than welcome to reapply if we wanted," said McDonald, who did not identify the new owner. MTN News could not immediately identify the new owner through state property records.

Drones could be seen flying overhead Tuesday investigating the extensive damage. Yellowstone County response vehicles were on site, along with investigators from other agencies. While the cause of this fire has not been determined, the people in this community are already missing what once was.

"People from town come out, lots of people that would have their Christmas parties, their wedding receptions. I think it will be missed," McDonald said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.