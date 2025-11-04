Fire guts Feedlot Steakhouse in Shepherd

Authorities are responding to a fire at the Feedlot Steakhouse in Shepherd Monday night.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. and appeared to be mostly out by around 7:30 p.m. Authorities on the scene said the building appears to be a total loss.

The cause is under investigation. Firefighters from Worden, Shepherd and Lockwood all responded.

The restaurant was closed, and no one was inside, according to a Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy on the scene.

The corner of Scandia Road and Shepherd Road is closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.