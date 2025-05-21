Wednesday Headlines: Laurel thefts, Road rage charges, Montana Rescue Mission expansion

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, May 21

Laurel police investigating recent rise in car break-ins, including gun thefts

Laurel police investigating recent rise in car break-ins, including gun thefts

LAUREL - Laurel residents are on alert following a series of car break-ins that have occurred since Thursday.

Laurel police have confirmed 38 different incidents of items being stolen from vehicles, with four of those cases involving stolen guns.

Most of the break-ins happened in the northeast part of town, according to police.

Authorities believe all of the incidents involve the same group of juvenile males.

Read the full story here

Billings woman pleads not guilty to charges related to road rage, standoff

Billings woman pleads not guilty to charges related to road rage

BILLINGS - A Billings woman accused of pointing a gun at a family on the West End and then starting a lengthy rooftop standoff with police pleaded not guilty to all charges in court.

Kayla Beaulieu faces three felony charges, including assault with a weapon.

The victims said they were driving home when Beaulieu followed them back to their driveway and then pointed a pink handgun at them.

Her bail is set at $25,000.

Read the full story here

Montana Rescue Mission opens second campus, emphasizing recovery as journey

Montana Rescue Mission opens second campus, emphasizing recovery as a journey

BILLINGS - The Montana Rescue Mission in Billings opened a new campus to help people have better access to support systems.

The expansion brings a range of services under one roof, including a culinary academy, several workshops, and a computer lab.

The organization planned and built the new facility over the course of four years.

"The goal is to create fewer barriers and more access to those who need these services," said the organization.

Watch the latest weather forecast here