Laurel police investigating recent rise in car break-ins, including gun thefts

LAUREL — Residents in Laurel are on high alert following a series of car break-ins that began Thursday.

Laurel police confirmed 38 reported incidents since Thursday, four of which included stolen firearms. Most of the break-ins have occurred in northeast Laurel.

Police Capt. Jarred Anglin said that his department believes that all of the incidents involve the same group of juvenile males. That is based on surveillance video the department has received from Laurel homeowners catching the criminals in the act.

“They’re going up to cars, they’re checking the doors. If they’re locked, they move on,” Anglin said Tuesday morning.

Anglin said no vehicles have been damaged as a result of the break-ins, but numerous valuable items have been stolen, including four guns.

"We've had numerous vehicles that have had multiple items of value inside the vehicle," Anglin said. "Unfortunately, we did have some firearms stolen as well."

Anglin said it's alarming to have stolen firearms out in the community, especially given the apparent age of the suspects.

"It does look like it's juveniles just from the body stature and all of that," Anglin said. "Potentially, putting these firearms into, let's call them criminals' hands, that's free access to them. That could lead to bigger crimes in the future."

It's created some serious concern around the community, with many residents affected by the break-ins. Brandon Gonzalez expressed his frustration to MTN Tuesday morning.

“It sucks that the world has come to that now,” Gonzalez said. "It pisses me off."

Gonzalez, who lives in the neighborhood, said he believes his car was broken into, though he doesn't leave anything of value in his vehicle, so nothing was stolen. Still, he voiced worries about the potential consequences of these actions.

“Because of what they’re going to lead themselves into or what could possibly happen at the wrong house,” Gonzalez said. "I'm not pointing any fingers, but these parents need to fix their kids."

Laurel police have not arrested any suspects in the break-ins, though Anglin said his crew is working diligently to identify who's involved. Anglin is asking residents to reach out with any potential leads or evidence that could help them with the case.

Anglin is also urging the public to lock their cars at night and keep all valuable items inside their homes.

“You want to think that you can leave your vehicle unlocked, whether it be on accident or on purpose, and not have to worry about it," Anglin said. "But that’s not the case anymore.”

And Gonzalez added that he hopes the suspects are caught soon and that they are held accountable for their actions.

“I get they’re kids, but this isn’t the way you need to be starting at this age," Gonzalez said.