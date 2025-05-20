Billings woman pleads not guilty to charges related to road rage, standoff

A Billings woman accused of pointing a gun at a family on the West End, then engaging in a rooftop standoff with police for two hours, pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Kayla Beaulieu, 39 of Billings, made her first appearance in in court by video on three felony charges: assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment and obstructing a peace officer.

Judge David Carter set her bail at $25,000 at the recommendation of Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito, who called her alleged actions "an extremely violent incident."

The victims told MTN News that they were driving in the area of the 200 block of Lewis Avenue Saturday when a woman, later identified as Beaulieu, followed them into their driveway. When the driver went to her window to ask why she followed, she allegedly pointed a pink handgun on him. The man was standing in front of his family in the car, including two young children asleep in the back seat.

The man's wife began recording the incident with her cell phone, and Beaulieu drove away, according to charging documents.

Billings police officers ran her license plate and found her vehicle at a residence on the 700 block of 22nd Street West. Officers commanded her to come out and speak with them, but she refused and got on the roof, according to court documents.

Her husband told police he believed she was drunk, and she was yelling from the roof for police to shoot her, according to court documents.

A negotiator tried to talk Beaulieu down from the roof for two hours. Officers were able to remove her safely once she got near the edge and officers were able to grab her arm and lower her to the ground, according to court documents.

No one was injured during the incident.

Beaulieu will be represented by a public defender. Her next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 4.

