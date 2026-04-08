Wednesday Headlines: Iran ceasefire, Beef prices, Declining enrollment

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, April 8

US, Iran agree to two-week ceasefire that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz

US, Iran agree to two-week ceasefire

President Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, pausing nearly 40 days of war.

The announcement came just 90 minutes before his deadline to launch new strikes.

The deal includes safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and a 10-point peace proposal that Trump called "workable."

Celebrations erupted in Tehran, and protesters in New York expressed relief.

Prior to the ceasefire, some lawmakers had called for Trump's removal over his escalating threats.

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Montana retailer, ag expert weigh in on rising beef prices

Montana retailer, ag expert weigh in on rising beef prices

BILLINGS - Beef prices have climbed to record highs this year. Hamburger prices are pushing close to double digits in some Montana stores.

A cattle shortage and rising producer costs are the main drivers.

While the Middle East conflict has increased fuel and fertilizer costs, local meat dealers say the bigger issue is the beef supply in America.

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Billings high school seniors explore trades and workforce opportunities as college enrollment declines

Billings high school seniors explore trades and workforce opportunities as college enrollment declines

BILLINGS - Montana is seeing a downtick in college enrollment.

Only 27 percent of Billings high school seniors who graduated last year chose Montana universities, down from about 50 percent in previous years.

The shift reflects a growing trend of students choosing the workforce and trades over a traditional college education.

At a recent career fair, nearly 1,200 Billings seniors explored both college and career options.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy in the east, otherwise a quiet Wednesday

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy in the east, otherwise a quiet Wednesday

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