Wednesday Headlines: Governors support coal production, Billings Job fair, Crime data released for Billings

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, April 9

Colstrip anticipates benefits in president's energy orders; environmentalists see problems

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Tuesday emphasizing what he refers to as "two years of relief" from an environmental rule that included certain coal-fired power plants.

The executive orders aim to increase domestic energy production.

Republican Governors Greg Gianforte of Montana and Mark Gordon of Wyoming say the move is positive for the coal industry.

Others, like the Northern Plains Resource Council, say it could increase pollution and could impact farmers and ranchers.

West High senior seeks purpose over paycheck at Billings Public Schools job fair

BILLINGS - More than 1,300 students from Billings Public Schools passed through MetraPark on Tuesday morning for a district-wide job fair.

According to a recent report, there is a 45 percent chance of recession in the next 12 months, and layoffs have increased by 205 percent compared to 2024.

For the students attending the job fair, some said they hoped access to the fair and the careers there could ease those worries.

Annual Billings police report shows increase in assaults on police officers

BILLINGS - On Tuesday, Billings police released more data, showing progress and concerns about local violent crime, which included a rise in aggravated assaults.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John noted a general decrease in many other crimes, describing 2024 as "calmer."

However, he also pointed to a 15 percent uptick in assaults, marking 825 cases last year.

Five percent of those involved assaults on officers.

